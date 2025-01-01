$18,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
SV w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2020 Nissan Qashqai
SV w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CV2LW257846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 64511
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee.
The top features for this car include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Cruise Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 64511
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
2020 Nissan Qashqai