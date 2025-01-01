2020 Nissan Qashqai

Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Cruise Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 64511

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
89,000KM
VIN JN1BJ1CV2LW257846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64511
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Cruise Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 64511

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

