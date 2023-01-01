2020 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $32,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 2 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10043907

10043907 Stock #: 722208

722208 VIN: 5N1AT2MV0LC722208

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 94,298 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.