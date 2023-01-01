Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

80,784 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlayb & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlayb & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,784KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV9LC773111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Eco Mode

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Intelligent Cruise Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST

Additional Features

Nissan Intelligent Key
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
7" Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Around View Monitor
MOTION ACTIVATED LIFTGATE
Dual Panel Panoramic Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

