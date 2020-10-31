Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R22C9 as of 08/24/2023. Was involved in an accident on 10/31/2020 with an estimated $1329.82 of damage. On which a $330 claim was made.

2020 Nissan Rogue

69,689 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,689KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV5LC766415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rails

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Eco Mode

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
USB Inputs
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
Nissan Connect 7” Touch-screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

