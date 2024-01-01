Menu
Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R22C9 as of 08/24/2023.

2020 Nissan Rogue

32,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

2020 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,500KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT5LC775758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R22C9 as of 08/24/2023.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

USB port
Dual-Zone A/C
Blind spot warning
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Emergency Braking
7” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Nissan Rogue