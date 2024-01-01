$25,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Technology Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD w/ Technology Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,648KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC745462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 39,648 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Inputs, Eco Mode, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Nissan Rogue include:
USB Inputs
Eco Mode
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Dual Panoramic Moonroof
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Power Liftgate
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33174
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Rearview Camera
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Intelligent Cruise Control
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
ProPILOT ASSIST
Mechanical
Eco Mode
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
USB Inputs
Power Heated Side Mirrors
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Intelligent Around View Monitor
INTELLIGENT LANE INTERVENTION
Intelligent Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Dual Panoramic Moonroof
Nissan Connect 7” Touch-screen
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Nissan Rogue