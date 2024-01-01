$23,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2020 Nissan Rogue
Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,493KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC818365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,493 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Nissan Rogue include:
Heated Steering Wheel
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Warning
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 36695
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rails
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
Nissan Connect 7” Touch-screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2020 Nissan Rogue