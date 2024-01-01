Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Nissan Rogue include:<br> <br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Intelligent Emergency Braking<br>Rearview Camera<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Blind Spot Warning<br>Power Heated Side Mirrors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Quebec<br> <br>Stock # 36695

2020 Nissan Rogue

35,493 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,493KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC818365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,493 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Nissan Rogue include:

Heated Steering Wheel
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind Spot Warning
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec

Stock # 36695

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rails

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Intelligent Emergency Braking
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
Nissan Connect 7” Touch-screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 35,493 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 23,000 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru BRZ Sport-Tech w/ EyeSight w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 9,800 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue