Price + HST and Licensing

2020 Nissan Rogue

36,544 KM

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

SV ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 33655 KMS. MOONROOF TECH PACKAGE. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED!

11985957

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV ONE OWNER TRADE WITH ONLY 33655 KMS. MOONROOF TECH PACKAGE. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED!

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,544KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6LC722942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # P6952
  • Mileage 36,544 KM

Vehicle Description

For more information or to book a Test Drive please call us at 416-239-1217 or email us at sales@sherwaynissan.com. Price + HST and Licensing

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

2020 Nissan Rogue