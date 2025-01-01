Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

106,765 KM

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
12696825

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,765KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV2LC745179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 58552
  • Mileage 106,765 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 58552

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$19,990

