2020 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10205058

10205058 Stock #: 607RB607

607RB607 VIN: 3N1AB8BV0LY295460

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Push Button Start Keyless Start Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.