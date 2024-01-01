2020 Nissan Sentra

Menu
Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,796KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K16832
  • Mileage 101,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Check Out this Stunning White vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: SV MODEL, REARVIEW CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, APPLE CAR PLAY, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Nissan Sentra