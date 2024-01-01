Menu
Price + HST and Licensing.

2020 Nissan Sentra

58,408 KM

Details Description Features

$18,488

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

S Plus ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX

12022531

2020 Nissan Sentra

S Plus ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,408KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BV1LY240788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6839
  • Mileage 58,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

