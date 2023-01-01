Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Porsche 911

33,614 KM

Details Description Features

$164,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$164,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche 911

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Cabriolet, AWD, PREMIUM PKG, BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 Cabriolet, AWD, PREMIUM PKG, BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10057089
  2. 10057089
  3. 10057089
  4. 10057089
  5. 10057089
  6. 10057089
  7. 10057089
  8. 10057089
  9. 10057089
Contact Seller

$164,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10057089
  • Stock #: PC9324
  • VIN: WP0CA2A90LS251368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9324
  • Mileage 33,614 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4 CABRIOLET | AWD | 379HP | TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L 6-CYLINDER | AWD | PDK | SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | PORSCHE TORQUE VECTORING PLUS | ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT | LED HEADLIGHTS | FOUR POINT LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | SPORT SEATS | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SURROUND VIEW | CLEAN CARFAX







This Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet is powered by a Twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre boxer 6-cylinder engine that outputs 379-horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. The engine in this model is mated to an 8-speed PDK transmission and an All-wheel drive system with Porsche Traction Management.







This Carrera 4 features a Gray exterior with a Black Cabriolet roof. Carrera wheels, Black Porsche brake calipers, electric folding mirrors, Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) and much more. Inside it features a Black leather interior with Heated and Ventilated seats, Ambient lighting, BOSE Surround Sound System, Sports Seats with Memory Package and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
Soft Top
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Convertible roof wind blocker
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Navigation system: hard drive
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Tire type: summer performance
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Side airbags: head protection chambers
ADAPTIVE
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Lip
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
reclining
maintenance status
voice operated
self-leveling
remote operation
vehicle location
manual passenger seat
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Porsche Communication Management
Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Chevrolet Corve...
 22,425 KM
$91,800 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 9,479 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 52,024 KM
$45,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory