2020 Porsche 911

$164,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 6 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10057089

10057089 Stock #: PC9324

PC9324 VIN: WP0CA2A90LS251368

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chalk

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9324

Mileage 33,614 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Emergency interior trunk release Exterior Tinted Glass Rear fog lights Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Soft Top Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Convertible roof wind blocker speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack 4 Vehicle immobilizer Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Total speakers: 8 Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Convertible rear window: glass Convertible roof: power Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Navigation system: hard drive Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Tire type: summer performance Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Easy entry: manual driver seat Power door locks: auto-locking Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Rear spoiler: electronically controlled Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Side airbags: head protection chambers ADAPTIVE Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Lip Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off visual warning reclining maintenance status voice operated self-leveling remote operation vehicle location manual passenger seat Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual) Porsche Communication Management Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.