2020 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 Cabriolet, AWD, PREMIUM PKG, BOSE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10057089
- Stock #: PC9324
- VIN: WP0CA2A90LS251368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9324
- Mileage 33,614 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4 CABRIOLET | AWD | 379HP | TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L 6-CYLINDER | AWD | PDK | SPORT PACKAGE | PREMIUM PACKAGE | PORSCHE TORQUE VECTORING PLUS | ACTIVE SUSPENSION MANAGEMENT | LED HEADLIGHTS | FOUR POINT LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | SPORT SEATS | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SURROUND VIEW | CLEAN CARFAX
This Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet is powered by a Twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre boxer 6-cylinder engine that outputs 379-horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. The engine in this model is mated to an 8-speed PDK transmission and an All-wheel drive system with Porsche Traction Management.
This Carrera 4 features a Gray exterior with a Black Cabriolet roof. Carrera wheels, Black Porsche brake calipers, electric folding mirrors, Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) and much more. Inside it features a Black leather interior with Heated and Ventilated seats, Ambient lighting, BOSE Surround Sound System, Sports Seats with Memory Package and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
