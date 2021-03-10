2020 Porsche Cayenne

$102,800 + taxes & licensing 1 , 2 5 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6732707

6732707 Stock #: PC6638

PC6638 VIN: WP1AE2AY3LDA22222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC6638

Mileage 1,259 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Comfort Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 3 Cargo Cover 2 LEATHER Ride Control Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Roll Stability Control trailer stability control Active suspension door pockets Interior Motion Sensor Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Active grille shutters Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Steering wheel trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Front brake diameter: 14.2 Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Spare tire kit: tire sealant Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Headlights: LED Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Interior accents: metallic-tone Rear brake diameter: 14.1 Rear seat: sliding Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: lock operation Electric charge cord: 120 volt Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off visual warning reclining maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front speed sensitive Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. vehicle location 12V rear cooled compartment 240 volt 5 total Electric Motor Torque: 295 Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual) Porsche Communication Management Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Off-road driving assist: hill descent Electric motor charging time (240V): 8 hours Electric Motor HP: 134 Electric motor miles per charge: 20 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 100 EV battery capacity: 17.9 kWh Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 335 Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5300 Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 332 Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 1340

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.