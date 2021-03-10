Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Porsche Cayenne

1,259 KM

Details Description Features

$102,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$102,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche Cayenne

2020 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid, 455HP, LOW KM, PREM PKG, 360CAM, PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid, 455HP, LOW KM, PREM PKG, 360CAM, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6732707
  2. 6732707
  3. 6732707
  4. 6732707
  5. 6732707
  6. 6732707
Contact Seller

$102,800

+ taxes & licensing

1,259KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6732707
  • Stock #: PC6638
  • VIN: WP1AE2AY3LDA22222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6638
  • Mileage 1,259 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 PORSCHE CAYENNE E-HYBRID | ONLY 1259 KM | PREMIUM PACKAGE | PANORMAIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | 360 CAM | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | COMFORT ACCESS | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | 14-WAY SEATS | POWER STEERING PLUS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | LED HEADLIGHTS | POWER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2020 Porche Cayenne is the 3rd generation of Cayenne Hybrids and it also has recieved an exterior refresh fron previous generation. Its the Acid Green brake calipers that announce to bystanders that this 2020 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid is much more environmentally righteous than Porsches other SUVs. This Cayenne comes in White Exterior colour with Black Leather Interior. Theres also a green shadow behind the lettering on the E-Hybrids badges.







The Premium Package adds LED main headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Steering Plus and front and rear Park-Assist make driving effortless, automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors prevent glare from the traffic behind, Bose Prenium Surround Sound System, Panoramic Roof, Lane Change ASsist, Ambient LIghting, Comfort Access.







The electric motor/generator produces 95 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. Its fed by a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, mounted under the cargo floor, that can be replenished from an optional onboard 7.2-kW charger using a standard SAE J1772 connector or from Porsches own charging system that mounts on an owners garage wall (its also J1772). Combine the internal-combustion engines output with the electric motors and the total available thrust is 455 horsepower at 5500 rpm with 516 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says that, depending on conditions, the E-Hybrid will scoot around fully electrically for up to 20 miles. Thats perfect for commuters who need to travel only a few miles to work with chargers at both ends of the trip.







With both the engine and the electric motor contributing, this is a truly quick SUV. It whizzes, whirrs, and wallops its way to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Thats bullet-train acceleration for something weighing 5373 pounds. Whats most satisfying about the E-Hybrid is its consistency of character regardless of driving mode. The steering is nicely weighted and fully communicates whats going on with the chassis. The tires bite into corners with eagerness, and there is always enough power on hand. The eight-speed automatic shifting is always exemplary whether shifted manually, or left to its own.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an op

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Cargo Cover
2
LEATHER
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Roll Stability Control
trailer stability control
Active suspension
door pockets
Interior Motion Sensor
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Active grille shutters
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Headlights: LED
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Rear brake diameter: 14.1
Rear seat: sliding
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: lock operation
Electric charge cord: 120 volt
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
vehicle location
12V rear
cooled compartment
240 volt
5 total
Electric Motor Torque: 295
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual)
Porsche Communication Management
Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Electric motor charging time (240V): 8 hours
Electric Motor HP: 134
Electric motor miles per charge: 20
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 100
EV battery capacity: 17.9 kWh
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 335
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 5300
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 332
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 1340

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 72,578 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Disc...
 88,192 KM
$42,800 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 58,471 KM
$76,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory