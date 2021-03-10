+ taxes & licensing
2020 PORSCHE CAYENNE E-HYBRID | ONLY 1259 KM | PREMIUM PACKAGE | PANORMAIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | 360 CAM | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | COMFORT ACCESS | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | 14-WAY SEATS | POWER STEERING PLUS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | LED HEADLIGHTS | POWER SUNBLINDS FOR REAR | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2020 Porche Cayenne is the 3rd generation of Cayenne Hybrids and it also has recieved an exterior refresh fron previous generation. Its the Acid Green brake calipers that announce to bystanders that this 2020 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid is much more environmentally righteous than Porsches other SUVs. This Cayenne comes in White Exterior colour with Black Leather Interior. Theres also a green shadow behind the lettering on the E-Hybrids badges.
The Premium Package adds LED main headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Steering Plus and front and rear Park-Assist make driving effortless, automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors prevent glare from the traffic behind, Bose Prenium Surround Sound System, Panoramic Roof, Lane Change ASsist, Ambient LIghting, Comfort Access.
The electric motor/generator produces 95 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. Its fed by a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, mounted under the cargo floor, that can be replenished from an optional onboard 7.2-kW charger using a standard SAE J1772 connector or from Porsches own charging system that mounts on an owners garage wall (its also J1772). Combine the internal-combustion engines output with the electric motors and the total available thrust is 455 horsepower at 5500 rpm with 516 lb-ft of torque. Porsche says that, depending on conditions, the E-Hybrid will scoot around fully electrically for up to 20 miles. Thats perfect for commuters who need to travel only a few miles to work with chargers at both ends of the trip.
With both the engine and the electric motor contributing, this is a truly quick SUV. It whizzes, whirrs, and wallops its way to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Thats bullet-train acceleration for something weighing 5373 pounds. Whats most satisfying about the E-Hybrid is its consistency of character regardless of driving mode. The steering is nicely weighted and fully communicates whats going on with the chassis. The tires bite into corners with eagerness, and there is always enough power on hand. The eight-speed automatic shifting is always exemplary whether shifted manually, or left to its own.
