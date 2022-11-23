$99,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2020 Porsche Cayenne
Coupe, AWD, PREMIUM PLUS PKG, NAV, CAM, BOSE, LED
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$99,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9396502
- Stock #: PC8907
- VIN: WP1BA2AY5LDA46179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8907
- Mileage 29,446 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 PORSCHE CAYENNE COUPE | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED V6 | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM | COMFORT ACCESS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LED MATRIX HEADLIGHTS | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | SOFT-CLOSE DOORS | HEATED WINDSCREEN | 21-INCH CAYENNE EXCLUSIVE DESIGN WHEELS | 14-WAY POWER SEATS | ONE OWNER
Designed with the concept of "Coupe Crossover" in mind, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe isn't your ordinary SUV. A lower centre of gravity coupled with the capability of a full-fledged SUV and the usefulness of an urban family vehicle, it's powered by a Turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 making 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. The torque comes on hard and fast, letting you feel like you're more in a 911 than a Cayenne from stoplight to stoplight. Mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission, the shifts are crips and responsive!
The exterior features a Carrara White Metallic finish with 21" Cayenne Exclusive Design wheels in Satin Titanium colour as well as Wheel Arch Extensions finished in the exterior colour. The interior features Red leather throughout with Heated and Cooled Sport front seats, 4-Zone climate control, Ambient Lighting, Navigation and more.
This car features additional amenities like a BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View Camera System, Comfort Access, Ambient Lighting, 4-Zone Climate Control, Heated and Cooled Seats, LED Matrix Headlights, Heated Windshield and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.