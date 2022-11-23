2020 Porsche Cayenne

$99,800 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 4 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9396502

9396502 Stock #: PC8907

PC8907 VIN: WP1BA2AY5LDA46179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8907

Mileage 29,446 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Active grille shutters Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting door pockets Drive mode selector Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Additional Features Rear 2 LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets trailer stability control Active suspension Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Trailer Wiring range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Illuminated Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Steering wheel trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Front brake diameter: 13.8 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: adjustable Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Headlights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Interior accents: metallic-tone Rear seat: sliding Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off visual warning reclining maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front speed sensitive Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. (dual) Porsche Communication Management Infotainment: Porsche Car Connect Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps roofline Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect

