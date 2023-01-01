2020 Porsche Macan

$61,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 9 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9810601

9810601 Stock #: PC9104

PC9104 VIN: WP1AA2A50LLB07087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9104

Mileage 55,905 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Active grille shutters Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting door pockets Drive mode selector Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 4.13 Additional Features Rear 3 LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist HARD DRIVE trailer stability control Active suspension Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Steering wheel trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Parking sensors: front Suspension control: electronic Front struts: MacPherson Center console: front console with armrest and storage Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Upholstery: leather-trimmed Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Front brake width: 1.18 Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Front brake diameter: 13.6 Electronic parking brake: auto off Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: roofline Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear air conditioning zones: single Headlights: LED Storage: accessory hook Rear brake width: 0.87 Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Rear spoiler color: black Body side moldings: black Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 Center console trim: leatherette Steering ratio: 14.3 Interior accents: veneer LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: lock operation Memorized settings: liftgate Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off reclining maintenance status maintenance due voice operated 12V front with washer vehicle location rear center with cupholders cargo tie-down anchors and hooks independently controlled Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Off-road driving assist: hill descent Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.8 in. Infotainment: Porsche Communication Management USB-C front USB-C rear Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect Wi-Fi: hotspot

