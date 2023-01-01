Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Porsche Macan

55,905 KM

Details Description Features

$61,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche Macan

2020 Porsche Macan

AWD, PDC, NAV, CAM, PANO, CARPLAY, BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Porsche Macan

AWD, PDC, NAV, CAM, PANO, CARPLAY, BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9810601
  2. 9810601
  3. 9810601
  4. 9810601
  5. 9810601
  6. 9810601
  7. 9810601
  8. 9810601
  9. 9810601
  10. 9810601
  11. 9810601
  12. 9810601
  13. 9810601
  14. 9810601
  15. 9810601
  16. 9810601
  17. 9810601
Contact Seller

$61,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,905KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9810601
  • Stock #: PC9104
  • VIN: WP1AA2A50LLB07087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9104
  • Mileage 55,905 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 PORSCHE MACAN | AWD | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 248 HP | KEYLESS ENTRY | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | PANO ROOF | AUTO START STOP SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT SEATS | NAVIGATION | PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) | REAR PARKING CAMERA | PDK TRANSMISSION |VOICE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | SATELITE RADIO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2020 Porsche Macan has the brand new design with the connecting taillight design and more. This model is featured in Black exterior complimented with a Beige Leather and Alcantara Interior. The 2020 Macan is powered by a 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 producing 248 HP and 273lb-ft of Torque.







The 2020 Macan offers a 7-inch color touchscreen including Navigation System with Voice Command and a backup cam for tight parking situations. The Macan comes with a huge Panoramic Roof, LED headlights, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Heated seats, a Multifunction steering wheel, and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 4.13

Additional Features

Rear
3
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
Active suspension
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Front struts: MacPherson
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Rear brake width: 0.87
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Center console trim: leatherette
Steering ratio: 14.3
Interior accents: veneer
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: lock operation
Memorized settings: liftgate
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance status
maintenance due
voice operated
12V front
with washer
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
independently controlled
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.8 in.
Infotainment: Porsche Communication Management
USB-C front
USB-C rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Porsche Macan A...
 55,905 KM
$61,800 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 100,321 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2020 Land Rover Evoq...
 52,508 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory