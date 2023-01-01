2020 RAM 1500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$38,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 7 5 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10446525

10446525 Stock #: K16272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K16272

Mileage 136,754 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.