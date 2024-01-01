Menu
2020 Ram 1500

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Aux Input , Keyless Entry , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Ram 1500 include:

Aux Input
Keyless Entry
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
Cruise Control
Alpine Premium Audio System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39731

2020 RAM 1500

85,000 KM

$43,490

+ tax & licensing
11956707

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
85,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT9LN127061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Aux Input , Keyless Entry , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Ram 1500 include:

Aux Input
Keyless Entry
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
USB Port
Cruise Control
Alpine Premium Audio System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39731

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Alpine Premium Audio System

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
ParkSense Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2020 RAM 1500