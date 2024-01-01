$29,990+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Black Express Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Black Express Crew Cab 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,500KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT5LS125783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 71,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera , Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer , 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic include:
Rearview Camera
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Heated Front Seats
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Lumbar Adjust
Power Driver's Seat
Heated Steering Wheel
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38830
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
8.4" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Power Lumbar Adjust
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Dual-Zone A/C
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7-Inch Colour In-Cluster Display
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2020 RAM 1500 Classic