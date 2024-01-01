Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

71,500 KM

$29,990

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
71,500KM
VIN 1C6RR7KT5LS125783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rearview Camera , Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer , 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic include:

Rearview Camera
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Heated Front Seats
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Lumbar Adjust
Power Driver's Seat
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38830

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
8.4" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Power Lumbar Adjust
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Dual-Zone A/C
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7-Inch Colour In-Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 RAM 1500 Classic