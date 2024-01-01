Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Start Assist , Bluetooth , Uconnect 4C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic include:<br> <br>Hill Start Assist<br>Bluetooth<br>Uconnect 4C<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>115V Outlets<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 39615

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

47,334 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle
11914253

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Express Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,334KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT5LG195016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,334 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Hill Start Assist , Bluetooth , Uconnect 4C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic include:

Hill Start Assist
Bluetooth
Uconnect 4C
SOS Call Assist
Dual Zone A/C
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
115V Outlets

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 39615

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Hill start assist

Additional Features

Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Uconnect 4c
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
115V Outlets
Power Driver's Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Rearview Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Rearview Cam, Nav 20,000 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, A/C 112,250 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 79,045 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500 Classic