2020 RAM 2500

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$62,900

+ tax & licensing
$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2020 RAM 2500

2020 RAM 2500

BIG HORN|12in SCREEN|NAVI|REARCAM|20in WHEELS|

2020 RAM 2500

BIG HORN|12in SCREEN|NAVI|REARCAM|20in WHEELS|

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9829454
  • Stock #: 189126
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DLXLG189126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3C6UR5DLXLG189126, BIG HORN, 6'4" BOX, CREW CAB, 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL, 12in TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, 19,680lbs Towing Capacity, 4X4, BLUETOOTH,Pwr./Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Dark Grey on Dark Grey, Dual Climate Ctrl., Towing Pkg., Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On Board Computer Ctrls., Power Folding Side Mirrors, LED Headlights, LED Taillights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 6.95%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

