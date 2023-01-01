$62,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2020 RAM 2500
BIG HORN|12in SCREEN|NAVI|REARCAM|20in WHEELS|
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$62,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9829454
- Stock #: 189126
- VIN: 3C6UR5DLXLG189126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3C6UR5DLXLG189126, BIG HORN, 6'4" BOX, CREW CAB, 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL, 12in TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, 20in ALLOY WHEELS, RUNNING BOARDS, 19,680lbs Towing Capacity, 4X4, BLUETOOTH,Pwr./Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Dark Grey on Dark Grey, Dual Climate Ctrl., Towing Pkg., Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise/On Board Computer Ctrls., Power Folding Side Mirrors, LED Headlights, LED Taillights, ABS, Traction Ctrl, Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 6.95%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
