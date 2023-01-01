2020 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9829454

9829454 Stock #: 189126

189126 VIN: 3C6UR5DLXLG189126

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.