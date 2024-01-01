Menu
<p>2020 Ram Promaster, 3.6L V6, Auto, FWD, 3 Seater, Additional Keys, ex-rental, This van is great condition and can be rented to get<br />the test drive you need to make the best choice. Sold Certified. $29,900.00 Plus HST and Licencing. Clean Car Fax, No Accidents. Decals will be removed prior to delivery.</p>

2020 RAM Cargo Van

97,100 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM Cargo Van

1500 Low Roof 136" WB

2020 RAM Cargo Van

1500 Low Roof 136" WB

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6TRVAG9LE115047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 97,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ram Promaster, 3.6L V6, Auto, FWD, 3 Seater, Additional Keys, ex-rental, This van is great condition and can be rented to get
the test drive you need to make the best choice. Sold Certified. $29,900.00 Plus HST and Licencing. Clean Car Fax, No Accidents. Decals will be removed prior to delivery.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Double Passenger Seat

The Car Rental Place

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Rental Place

416-787-0209

2020 RAM Cargo Van