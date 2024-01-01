$29,900+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM Cargo Van
1500 Low Roof 136" WB
Location
The Car Rental Place
3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2
416-787-0209
Certified
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 97,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ram Promaster, 3.6L V6, Auto, FWD, 3 Seater, Additional Keys, ex-rental, This van is great condition and can be rented to get
the test drive you need to make the best choice. Sold Certified. $29,900.00 Plus HST and Licencing. Clean Car Fax, No Accidents. Decals will be removed prior to delivery.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
