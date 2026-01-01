SOLD
Make it Yours
2020 Sea-Doo RXP-X
RXP X 300
2020 Sea-Doo RXP-X
RXP X 300
Location
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
647-869-1015
SOLD
Used
CALL
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Personal Watercraft
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoSmart GTA
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 184,200 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2024 Kawasaki Teryx 4 LE EPS S SE 4 SEATER 800 KM $18,980 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester i Touring 175,125 KM $11,980 + tax & lic
Email AutoSmart GTA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
Call Dealer
647-869-XXXX(click to show)
SOLD
AutoSmart GTA
647-869-1015
2020 Sea-Doo RXP-X