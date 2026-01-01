Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Sea-Doo RXP-X

Details

SOLD

Make it Yours

2020 Sea-Doo RXP-X

RXP X 300

Watch This Vehicle
14171422

2020 Sea-Doo RXP-X

RXP X 300

Location

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

  1. 1779912730
  2. 1779912728
Contact Seller

SOLD

Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSmart GTA

Used 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 184,200 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kawasaki Teryx 4 LE EPS S SE 4 SEATER for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Kawasaki Teryx 4 LE EPS S SE 4 SEATER 800 KM $18,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Forester i Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Subaru Forester i Touring 175,125 KM $11,980 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmart GTA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

Call Dealer

647-869-XXXX

(click to show)

647-869-1015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2020 Sea-Doo RXP-X