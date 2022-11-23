2020 Subaru BRZ

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,150 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 6 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9340252

9340252 Stock #: 10369

10369 VIN: JF1ZCAC10L9702219

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 11,695 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Mechanical 6-Speed Manual Transmission Exterior Automatic Headlights Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features Navigation Heated Side Mirrors USB Input 7" DISPLAY Torsen limited slip rear differential Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start Brembo Performance Braking System Performance Instrument Cluster Alcantara & Leather Trimmed Upholstery

