2020 Subaru BRZ

11,695 KM

$33,150

+ tax & licensing
$33,150

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Subaru BRZ

2020 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech w/ Navi, CarPlay & Android Auto, Camera

2020 Subaru BRZ

Sport-Tech w/ Navi, CarPlay & Android Auto, Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,150

+ taxes & licensing

11,695KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9340252
  • Stock #: 10369
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC10L9702219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10369
  • Mileage 11,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 2021 Sep 14 - Glass Record - $192.00

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Automatic Headlights
BACKUP CAMERA
Navigation
Heated Side Mirrors
USB Input
7" DISPLAY
Torsen limited slip rear differential
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Brembo Performance Braking System
Performance Instrument Cluster
Alcantara & Leather Trimmed Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

