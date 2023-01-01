Menu
2020 Subaru Forester

24,360 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Subaru Forester

2020 Subaru Forester

Sport w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2020 Subaru Forester

Sport w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,360KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10611120
  • Stock #: 22931
  • VIN: JF2SKEMC9LH435255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22931
  • Mileage 24,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Power Options

POWER REAR GATE

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
USB Input
AM/FM/CD/MP3
AUTO STOP/START
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
LED Steering Responsive Headlights
8" Infotainment System
LED Foglights
Auto-on/off LED Headlights
Rear Seat Armrest w/ Cupholders
Dual Rear USB Ports & A/C Vents
Orange Stitching and Interior Trim Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

