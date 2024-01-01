Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Rearview Camera , SOS Call Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Subaru Forester include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Rearview Camera<br>SOS Call Assist<br>Push Button Start<br>12V Outlets<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>USB Ports<br>AUX Input<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41554

2020 Subaru Forester

129,047 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12023557

2020 Subaru Forester

Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,047KM
VIN JF2SKEMC6LH499639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,047 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Rearview Camera , SOS Call Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Subaru Forester include:

Power Moonroof
Rearview Camera
SOS Call Assist
Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Dual Zone A/C
USB Ports
AUX Input

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41554

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
X Mode
Power Heated Side Mirror
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
SI Mode
Eyesight Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 78,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 45,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav 133,857 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Forester