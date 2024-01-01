$21,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester
Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2020 Subaru Forester
Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,047KM
VIN JF2SKEMC6LH499639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 129,047 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Rearview Camera , SOS Call Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere.
The top features for this 2020 Subaru Forester include:
Power Moonroof
Rearview Camera
SOS Call Assist
Push Button Start
12V Outlets
Dual Zone A/C
USB Ports
AUX Input
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41554
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Additional Features
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
X Mode
Power Heated Side Mirror
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Seat
SOS Call Assist
SI Mode
Eyesight Assist System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2020 Subaru Forester