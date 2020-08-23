Menu
2020 Subaru Impreza

51,000 KM

$24,590

+ tax & licensing
$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Subaru Impreza

2020 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring AWD w/ Eye Sight Tech, Rearview Cam

2020 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Touring AWD w/ Eye Sight Tech, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9709033
  Stock #: 17333
  VIN: 4S3GTAV67L3716020

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 17333
  Mileage 51,000 KM

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/23/2020 with an estimated $3087.83 of damage. On which a $2788 claim was made.

Bluetooth

Automatic climate control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Rearview Camera

Paddle Shifters
Pre-Collision Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button
6.5" Infotainment System
Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Lane Departure and Sway Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Keep Assist

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

