Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Subaru Legacy

87,324 KM

Details Description Features

$25,490

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2020 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,324KM
VIN 4S3BWDN69L3026854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12-speakers
EyeSight driver assist technology
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
11.6" Infotainment System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Lane Centring Assist
Side/Rear Vehicle Detection System
LED Auto On/Off Headlights w/ High Beam Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Subaru Legacy