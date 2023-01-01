Menu
2020 Subaru WRX

83,398 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Subaru WRX

2020 Subaru WRX

Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2020 Subaru WRX

Base w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

83,398KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10540656
  • Stock #: 22385
  • VIN: JF1VA1A6XL9810589

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Vehicle has hail damage (roof, rails, hood, trunk)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.5" Infotainment System

