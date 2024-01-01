$28,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Subaru WRX
Sport Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Power Sunroof
2020 Subaru WRX
Sport Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,426KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1VA1P62L8825309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 72,426 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Subaru WRX include:
Bluetooth
Power Sunroof
A/C
Push Start Button
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40001
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Subaru WRX include:
Bluetooth
Power Sunroof
A/C
Push Start Button
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40001
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Lane Departure Alert
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SI Drive
Power Driver’s Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 113,000 KM $19,590 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 61,000 KM $16,390 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Multi Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof 103,216 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Subaru WRX