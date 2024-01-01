Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, A/C and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Subaru WRX include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Power Sunroof<br>A/C<br>Push Start Button<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Rearview Camera<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40001

2020 Subaru WRX

72,426 KM

Details Description Features

$28,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru WRX

Sport Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Power Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
11939892

2020 Subaru WRX

Sport Tech AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Power Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11939892
  2. 11939892
  3. 11939892
  4. 11939892
  5. 11939892
  6. 11939892
  7. 11939892
  8. 11939892
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,426KM
VIN JF1VA1P62L8825309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,426 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Bluetooth, Power Sunroof, A/C and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Subaru WRX include:

Bluetooth
Power Sunroof
A/C
Push Start Button
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40001

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Park Assist
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Lane Departure Alert
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System
HEATED POWER SIDE MIRRORS
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SI Drive
Power Driver’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 113,000 KM $19,590 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra SV w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 61,000 KM $16,390 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Multi Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Multi Zone A/C, Panoramic Sunroof 103,216 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru WRX