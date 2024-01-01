Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
VIN JF2GTABC6L8230281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4 Speakers

Interior

Automatic climate control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Electronic cruise control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Information Display
Auto Start/Stop
Si-Drive
x-mode
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight Package
6.5" Infotainment System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek