This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Heated Mirrors, A/C, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek include:<br> <br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>A/C<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Power Sunroof<br>Rearview Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>8 Infotainment System<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32228

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

15,500 KM

$28,790

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
15,500KM
VIN JF2GTAGC9L8228341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Heated Mirrors, A/C, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek include:

Power Heated Mirrors
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
8" Infotainment System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32228

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
8" Infotainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek