$28,790+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,790
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,500KM
VIN JF2GTAGC9L8228341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Heated Mirrors, A/C, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek include:
Power Heated Mirrors
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Power Sunroof
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
8" Infotainment System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32228
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Auto Start/Stop
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
8" Infotainment System
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek