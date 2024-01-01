$25,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,396KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GTANC4LH216326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32529
- Mileage 84,396 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blind Spot Detection, High Beam Assist , Leather Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek include:
Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist
Leather Seats
Power Sunroof
Power Heated Mirrors
Aux Input
Auto On/Off Headlights
Power Driver's Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32529
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek include:
Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist
Leather Seats
Power Sunroof
Power Heated Mirrors
Aux Input
Auto On/Off Headlights
Power Driver's Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32529
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
8-speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
AUTO STOP/START
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
8" Infotainment System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 w/ Nav, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 60,714 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 200 C w/ Uconnect, Dual-Zone A/C, Nav 156,600 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 40,675 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek