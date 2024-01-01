Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blind Spot Detection, High Beam Assist , Leather Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek include:

Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist
Leather Seats
Power Sunroof
Power Heated Mirrors
Aux Input
Auto On/Off Headlights
Power Drivers Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32529

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

84,396 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,396KM
VIN JF2GTANC4LH216326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32529
  • Mileage 84,396 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blind Spot Detection, High Beam Assist , Leather Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2020 Subaru Crosstrek include:

Blind Spot Detection
High Beam Assist
Leather Seats
Power Sunroof
Power Heated Mirrors
Aux Input
Auto On/Off Headlights
Power Driver's Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32529

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
8-speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection
Dual-Zone A/C
AUTO STOP/START
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
8" Infotainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek