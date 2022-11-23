2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 1 3 9 K M Used



Listing ID: 9348793

9348793 Stock #: 15433

15433 VIN: JF2GTAPC6L8210640

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 15433

Mileage 25,139 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel 6.5" Touchscreen Display Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Paddle Shifters Proximity key w/push button start Auto Start Stop Lane Keep Assist Pre-Collision Braking Apple CarPlay/Android Auto x-mode Lane Sway Warning Lead Vehicle Start Alert High Beam Assist Reverse Automatic Braking Pre-Collision Brake Assist pre-collision throttle management EyeSight driver assist technology Subaru Symmetrical Full Time All Wheel Drive Power Heated Door Mirros

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

