2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

25,139 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

647-559-3297

Touring AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, EyeSight Package

Touring AWD w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, EyeSight Package

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

25,139KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 15433
  • VIN: JF2GTAPC6L8210640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,139 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
6.5" Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Paddle Shifters
Proximity key w/push button start
Auto Start Stop
Lane Keep Assist
Pre-Collision Braking
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
x-mode
Lane Sway Warning
Lead Vehicle Start Alert
High Beam Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
Pre-Collision Brake Assist
pre-collision throttle management
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Symmetrical Full Time All Wheel Drive
Power Heated Door Mirros

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

