Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

23,582 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9818635
  2. 9818635
  3. 9818635
  4. 9818635
  5. 9818635
  6. 9818635
  7. 9818635
  8. 9818635
  9. 9818635
  10. 9818635
  11. 9818635
  12. 9818635
  13. 9818635
  14. 9818635
  15. 9818635
  16. 9818635
  17. 9818635
  18. 9818635
  19. 9818635
  20. 9818635
  21. 9818635
  22. 9818635
  23. 9818635
  24. 9818635
  25. 9818635
  26. 9818635
  27. 9818635
  28. 9818635
  29. 9818635
  30. 9818635
  31. 9818635
  32. 9818635
  33. 9818635
  34. 9818635
  35. 9818635
  36. 9818635
  37. 9818635
  38. 9818635
  39. 9818635
  40. 9818635
  41. 9818635
  42. 9818635
  43. 9818635
  44. 9818635
  45. 9818635
  46. 9818635
  47. 9818635
  48. 9818635
  49. 9818635
  50. 9818635
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,582KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818635
  • Stock #: 17762
  • VIN: JF2GTAGC9L8206601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17762
  • Mileage 23,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front heated seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Blind Spot Monitoring
USB Input
Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Steering Responsive Headlights
Automatic Engine On/Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 41,895 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 20,255 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 6,480 KM
$36,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory