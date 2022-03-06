Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Tesla Model 3

16,779 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ w/Full Self Driving Capability, Backup Cam, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ w/Full Self Driving Capability, Backup Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
16,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10126251
  • Stock #: 19558
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB0LF789089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19558
  • Mileage 16,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/03/2022 with an estimated $11299.8 of damage. On which a $11300 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Convenience

Heated Outside Mirrors

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Power Folding Mirrors
USB port
Full Self-Driving Capability
Power Windows/ Locks
Autopilot(Adaptive Cruise Control)
Front Power Adjustable Seats
Sideview Camera's
Front and Back parking Sensors
Memory Seat and Side Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 108,383 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 64,000 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 16,779 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory