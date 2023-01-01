Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Tesla Model 3

54,711 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10493142
  2. 10493142
  3. 10493142
  4. 10493142
  5. 10493142
  6. 10493142
  7. 10493142
  8. 10493142
  9. 10493142
  10. 10493142
  11. 10493142
  12. 10493142
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,711KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10493142
  • Stock #: 22081
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB5LF734010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22081
  • Mileage 54,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
USB port
Autopilot
Power Windows/ Locks
Front Power Adjustable Seats
Sideview Camera's
Front and Back parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 96,611 KM
$21,590 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sed...
 37,933 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 104,000 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory