Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/26/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $1183 claim was made.

2020 Tesla Model 3

95,000 KM

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3

Performance w/ Autopilot, Sentry, Nav

2020 Tesla Model 3

Performance w/ Autopilot, Sentry, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EC5LF719614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24509
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/26/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $1183 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
TOUCHSCREEN
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Autopilot
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Tesla Model 3