Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Tesla Model 3

69,296 KM

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Sentry Mode, Nav

2020 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Sentry Mode, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

69,296KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EB1LF415218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25932
  • Mileage 69,296 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Interior

Navigation

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
TOUCHSCREEN
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Autopilot
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras

2020 Tesla Model 3