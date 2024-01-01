Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Tesla Model 3

55,789 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Sentry Mode, Nav

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Plus w/ Autopilot, Sentry Mode, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,789KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA3LF786159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26244
  • Mileage 55,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Auto Pilot
TOUCHSCREEN
Sentry Mode
Sideview Cameras

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Tesla Model 3