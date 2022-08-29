Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

38,000 KM

$65,999

+ tax & licensing
$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus|AUTOPILOT|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus|AUTOPILOT|ONE OWNER|NO ACCIDENT|

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$65,999

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9025699
  Stock #: 789516
  VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5LF789516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 789516
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.


Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 


Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles’ needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!


We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!


 


All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.


*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

