<p>More photos coming soon. Clean carfax, 6 passenger, long range, free lifetime supercharger.</p>

2020 Tesla Model X

67,800 KM

$77,888

+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model X

Long Range Plus AWD

2020 Tesla Model X

Long Range Plus AWD

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$77,888

+ taxes & licensing

67,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJXCBE21LF224363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,800 KM

Vehicle Description

More photos coming soon. Clean carfax, 6 passenger, long range, free lifetime supercharger.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

2020 Tesla Model X