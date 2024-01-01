$77,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model X
Long Range Plus AWD
2020 Tesla Model X
Long Range Plus AWD
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$77,888
+ taxes & licensing
67,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJXCBE21LF224363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 67,800 KM
Vehicle Description
More photos coming soon. Clean carfax, 6 passenger, long range, free lifetime supercharger.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
2020 Tesla Model X