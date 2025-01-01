$38,490+ taxes & licensing
2020 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,177KM
VIN 5YJYGDEE9LF031389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 66,177 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear Heated Seats, Touchscreen Display, GPS Navigation and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2020 Tesla Model Y include:
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 56802
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$38,490
+ taxes & licensing>
2020 Tesla Model Y