$36,708

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota 86

GT

2020 Toyota 86 GT

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$36,708

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5313770
  • Stock #: 79929
  • VIN: JF1ZNAE18L9751952
Exterior Colour
Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Toronto Toyota Dealership for 50+ years. Family Run, Customer Driven, since 1958.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

