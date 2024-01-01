Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.</p><p>Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! </p><p>Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!</p><p>We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!</p><p> <br></p><p>All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.</p><p>*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1714434082829_0880944538694679 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1685545324440_8218046362184681 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2020 Toyota C-HR

199,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota C-HR

|LE|

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota C-HR

|LE|

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 11404198
  2. 11404198
  3. 11404198
  4. 11404198
  5. 11404198
  6. 11404198
  7. 11404198
  8. 11404198
  9. 11404198
  10. 11404198
  11. 11404198
  12. 11404198
  13. 11404198
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,500KM
VIN JTNKHMBX8L1086333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

*All of our vehicles are sold drivable after safety certification which is available for $699.*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Instrument Panel Bin
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wing Spoiler
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
53 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: TBD
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cyl DOHC VVT-i
379.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Chrome Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 1964 kgs 4330 lbs
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Transmission: Continuous Variable CVT -inc: sequential shifting

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

Used 2023 Infiniti QX60 |LUXE|AWD| for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Infiniti QX60 |LUXE|AWD| 26,000 KM $51,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V |AWD|Touring| for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda CR-V |AWD|Touring| 66,500 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid |SE| for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid |SE| 64,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota C-HR