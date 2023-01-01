2020 Toyota Camry

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10163784

10163784 Stock #: 19804

19804 VIN: 4T1J11AKXLU304369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control WIRELESS CHARGING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Blind Spot Monitor Windows POWER MOONROOF Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Radar Cruise Control Star Safety System USB & AUX Input Pre-Collision System Toyota Safety Sense Lane Tracing Assist Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start Sport Style Grille, Rocker Panel & Side Skirt Sport Fabric w/ Leatherette Trim Power-Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors Lane Departure Alert with Steering 8” Touch Screen Assist & Road Edge Detection Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection Full-Speed Range Dynamic Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Above 40 km/h)

