2020 Toyota Camry

44,000 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

SE Upgrade Pkg. w/ Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitoring

2020 Toyota Camry

SE Upgrade Pkg. w/ Moonroof, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot Monitoring

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10163784
  Stock #: 19804
  VIN: 4T1J11AKXLU304369

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Radar Cruise Control
Star Safety System
USB & AUX Input
Pre-Collision System
Toyota Safety Sense
Lane Tracing Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Sport Style Grille, Rocker Panel & Side Skirt
Sport Fabric w/ Leatherette Trim
Power-Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert with Steering
8" Touch Screen
Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Full-Speed Range Dynamic
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Above 40 km/h)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

