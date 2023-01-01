Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2020 Toyota Camry

60,794 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

2020 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,794KM
Used
VIN 4T1G11AK4LU961209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Star Safety System
USB & AUX Input
Pre-Collision System
Toyota Safety Sense
Lane Tracing Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
7” Touch Screen
Sport Style Grille, Rocker Panel & Side Skirt
Sport Fabric w/ Leatherette Trim
Power-Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert with Steering
Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Above 40 km/h)

2020 Toyota Camry