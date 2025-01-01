$23,990+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
SE w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
2020 Toyota Camry
SE w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,500KM
VIN 4T1G11AK1LU966481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 58406
- Mileage 54,500 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Touchscreen Display and more!
The top features for this car include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pre-Collision System
Bluetooth Music
2020 Toyota Camry