2020 Toyota Camry

76,539 KM

Details

$35,590

+ tax & licensing
$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

Hybrid SE w/ Toyota Safety Sense, Moonroof

2020 Toyota Camry

Hybrid SE w/ Toyota Safety Sense, Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,590

+ taxes & licensing

76,539KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9709027
  • Stock #: 17315
  • VIN: 4T1B21HK9LU522374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,539 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Interior

Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS

Exterior

Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Leather-wrapped steering wheel & shift knob
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Alert
Toyota Safety Sense
Back Guide Monitor Alert
Power Slide/Tilt Moonroof
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Sport Fabric Seat Material with Leatherette Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

