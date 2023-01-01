Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

24,448 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

24,448KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045299
  • Stock #: 19056
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE0L3096849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 19056
  • Mileage 24,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward collision alert

Exterior

Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
Touch Screen
Collision Avoidance System
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
Lane Departure Alert
Toyota Safety Sense
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Pedestrian Detection System
Corrective Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

